/EU, EC chiefs speak with PM Modi on Ukraine War, push for Free Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint telephone call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa on Thursday. They exchanged views on the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed the commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC corridor. The leaders also welcomed the progress in trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience and underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order.

Prime Minister Modi invited the two leaders to India for the next India-EU Summit.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.

In a post on X, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that India has a crucial role to play in pressing Russia to end its war in Ukraine and shaping a path towards peace.

She said, “We warmly welcome India’s continued engagement with President Zelensky. India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace.”

“This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world,” she added.

The EU chief also underlined the bloc’s commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi and reiterated Brussels’ push to conclude a Free Trade Agreement with India by the end of 2025.

“To achieve this, progress is needed now," she said, signalling urgency in advancing talks on market access, tariffs and regulatory standards that have been under negotiation for years.

The call comes as US President Donald Trump imposed 25% reciprocal duty on Indian goods and an additional 25% levy for purchasing Russian oil.

The European leaders are in Paris to attend a crucial meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ on security guarantees to Ukraine.