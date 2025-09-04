/‘BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset,’ says Mamata; Marshalls drag out BJP chief whip

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of having a dictatorial and colonial mindset and said the party was trying to “turn the state into its colony”. “The BJP has a colonial mindset. They want to turn Bengal into their colony and run it by remote control from Delhi,” Banerjee said during a heated discussion in the assembly. Mamata’s speech started after TMC and BJP MLAs raised slogans during a discussion on a government resolution on alleged atrocities against Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states.

Meanwhile, the BJP chief whip, Shankar Ghosh, was suspended from the House for creating a ruckus. When Ghosh refused to leave, marshals were called in, and he was dragged out of the House. He fainted while being removed and was reportedly injured.

The assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Mamata launched an attack on the BJP, saying, “BJP is a party of the corrupt, a party of vote thieves. They are the biggest dacoit party. We saw in Parliament how they used the CISF to harass our MPs. They are anti-Bengali.”

As the uproar continued, members of both the treasury and opposition benches raised slogans, forcing multiple adjournments of the proceedings.

‘Modi, Amit Shah-led government will collapse soon’

BJP legislators stormed the well, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans even as the Trinamool Congress government sought to pass a motion condemning attacks on Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

“Mark my words, a day will come when not a single BJP MLA will sit in this House. People will throw you out of power. The Modi and Amit Shah-led government at the Centre will collapse soon,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress has tabled a motion under Rule 169 to highlight the “persecution faced by Bengalis” outside Bengal.

‘Democracy murdered by Mamata government’

Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, reacted to the developments in the House and said that democracy was murdered by the Mamata Banerjee-led government. “Today, in the West Bengal Assembly, democracy was murdered by the democracy-killer Mamata and her servile administration,” Adhikari wrote in an X post in Bengali.

Later, he reached the Bengal Assembly and launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, calling the entire TMC cadre ‘gundas’ (goons).

“The entire TMC cadre are gunda. They brutally attacked and physically assaulted Sankar Ghosh. The entire proceedings were instigated by thief Mamata Banerjee. She is the biggest thief of Bengal,” Adhikari said while speaking to reporters.