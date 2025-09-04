/China's Xi Jinping holds bilateral meeting with North Korea's Kim after show of unity during military parade

Chinese President Xi Jinping is holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing on Thursday (Sep 4). Kim is currently in China and attended the Victory Day military parade in Tiananmen Square, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the parade, the world saw the three leaders walking shoulder to shoulder together for the first time, prompting conversations around a new world order amid Donald Trump's protectionist policies. While Trump stated that the three leaders had met to conspire against the US, China denied the allegations, and Putin said that the US president has 'good sense of humour.'



The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had told reporters ahead of the meeting that China is ready to strengthen strategic communication and enhance exchanges and cooperation with North Korea. She added that both countries are looking forward to deepening the sharing of governance experience, and advancing the respective socialist causes and the traditional friendly cooperative relations.

Kim-Xi meeting

While Kim, Putin and Jinping were together in China for the first time, the North Korean leader was on his fifth visit to China and held his sixth meeting with Xi Jinping. All of his trips took place between March 2018 and January 2019 and were seen as diplomatic outreach amid tense relationship with the United States and South Korea. As per reports, in the last meeting in June 2019, both leaders agreed that China and North Korea would work together "on a political resolution to the issue with South Korea, irrespective of how the international situation evolves.. Since then, they have exchanged multiple congratulatory messages.

Kim-Putin meeting