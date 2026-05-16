In a major achievement for the United States American and Nigerian forces have killed the second-in-command leader of ISIS. US President Donald Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was "eliminated" after he was found hiding in Africa.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the armed forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield."

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.

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“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?