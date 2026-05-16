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  • /He will no longer terrorise people: Second-in-command leader of ISIS killed by American forces. Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

He will no longer terrorise people: Second-in-command leader of ISIS killed by American forces. Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: May 16, 2026, 10:37 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 10:45 IST
He will no longer terrorise people: Second-in-command leader of ISIS killed by American forces. Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

US President Donald Trump

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was "eliminated" after he was found hiding in Africa.

In a major achievement for the United States American and Nigerian forces have killed the second-in-command leader of ISIS. US President Donald Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was "eliminated" after he was found hiding in Africa.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the armed forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield."

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.

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“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans.”

Who was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki?

  • Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was the second in command of ISIS globally
  • He was amongst the most influential extremist figures operating across West Africa and the Sahel region
  • al-Minuki was killed in a joint operation conducted by American and Nigerian forces in Africa
  • He was a senior official linked to ISIS’s General Directorate of Provinces (GDP) overseeing the group’s international branches
  • al-Minuki was closely associated with the al-Furqan Office, one of ISIS’s major regional operational and financial coordination networks in Africa

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About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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