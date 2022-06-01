Searching for frisbees? In alligator attack, unidentified man dies in lake at disc golf course in US

Searching for frisbees can be harmless in most parts of the world but not in the US state of Florida. In an alligator attack, an unidentified man has died in a lake at a disc golf course, police said. The person seems to have been searching for frisbees in the water, as per media reports. The freak incident happened at John S Taylor Park in Largo, Florida. In the 153-acre park, a course encompassing a lake with several signs to be beware of alligators is present. At the scene, gator trappers were called, the police said. In the man's death, "a gator was involved", the Largo police department said.

The Florida fish and wildlife conservation commission said the victim was around 47 years old, as per reports. A contracted specialist was employed to remove an alligator from the lake “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation,” the commission said.

The website of John S Taylor Park encourages players to "discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park." But there are also signs, which discourage swimming in the lake. As the probe continues, the cops have advised people to stay away from the lake.

(With inputs from agencies)