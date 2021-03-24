Scottish First Minister promises referendum if voted back to power

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that she will push for another referendum for Scottish independence if her party is voted back to power in upcoming elections.

"There will be another independence referendum if the people of Scotland vote for another independence referendum," she told the devolved parliament in Edinburgh.

This week, Nicola Sturgeon survived a no-confidence vote. She had been under pressure about her government's handling of harassment complaints against her predecessor.

But having being cleared of breaching the ministerial code, she will lead her Scottish National Party (SNP) at Scottish parliament elections on May 6.

Sturgeon, in power since 2014, said it would be a chance to put her record before the people, with predictions the SNP will win a majority, strengthening their push for another independence vote.

Scots voted against independence in 2014 but the SNP argues that the UK's Brexit departure from the European Union -- which most Scots opposed -- has dramatically changed the political calculus.

The SNP this week set out plans to hold a referendum by the end of 2023 but the party is expected to face strong resistance from the UK government in London, which has to grant powers for a vote.

