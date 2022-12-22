Scotland lawmakers pass contentious law easing rules for gender change

Scottish lawmakers on Thursday passed a contentious law which made it faster and easier for its citizens to change genders, despite facing protest from within the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) and raised "concerns" by the UK government.

The legislation, which received 86 votes in favour and 39 in opposition in the devolved parliament of Scotland in Edinburgh, removed the need for a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis if a person wants to change his/her gender.

"The motion is therefore agreed and the Gender Recognition Reform Scotland Bill is passed," said presiding officer Alison Johnstone, responding to the public gallery's loud applause.

People between the age of 16 and 17 will now be permitted to change their gender, even after Scottish lawmakers' continued efforts to keep the legal age bar at 18.

The law has further reduced the required time an applicant needs to live in their new gender before its official recognition from two years to three months and in the case of 16 and 17-year-old citizens, the time required is six months.

The applicant will also be provided an additional time of three months as a reflection period during which the applicant who has initiated the process or considering changing the gender can change their decision.

Those opposing the law fear that this law can be dangerous for women and girls, especially with the provision of single-sex spaces.

However, the Scottish government argues that the Equality Act will not be impacted by the legislation, which permits transgenders to be excluded from single-sex spaces like changing rooms.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has battled the biggest internal opposition over the legislation in her tenure of eight years, said that the older system for altering gender was "intrusive, traumatic and dehumanising".