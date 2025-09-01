/SCO has a 10-year roadmap: What’s inside it?

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is ready with a 10-year roadmap which is aimed at advancing a multipolar world, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The plan came at a time when the regional bloc, in a joint declaration, had said that escalating geopolitical tensions pose an increasing threat to its security.

Speaking in Tianjin, Wang Yi said the organisation is ready to launch the process to create a Development Bank. The prime goal of the financial institution will be to play a crucial role in funding infrastructure and development projects across the bloc.

“The SCO Development Bank will give a strong boost to infrastructure development and inject fresh momentum into the economies of member countries,” Yi said.

“The summit strongly advocates for a WTO-centred multilateral trading mechanism, calls for objections against unilateral measures that violate (World Trade Organisation) rules, and has sent a clear, unified voice in support of fairness over bullying,” the minister added.