Scientists come to the rescue of a 'superhighway' of sharks, turtles  

If researchers are to be believed, an underwater 'superhighway' stretches around 700 km deep in the Pacific Ocean. It is located between the marine reserves of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands and Cocos Island off the coast of Costa Rica.

According to a CNN Report, the 'superhighway' is crucial for the sea life, such as sea turtles, whale sharks and hammerhead sharks. These aquatic animals move back and forth between the islands, looking for a place to nest or foraging for food.

The route can be dangerous as the swimway is open to fishing vessels, unlike the marine reserves at each end.

As per the data, the population of the migratory species is declining. Most of these species is also endangered.

Alex Hearn, a biology professor and founding member of MigraMar, which is a coalition of scientists and environmental groups, said, “Protecting biodiversity hotspots around the islands is not enough.”

Hearn’s team is campaigning for the entire swimway to be protected. This swimway is an area, which stretches over 240,000 square kilometres of ocean.

The team looks to get fishing restrictions extended beyond the current 74-km radius around the Galapagos islands and 22-km radius around Cocos Island. It will help in creating a narrow-protected channel between the two.