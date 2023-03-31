Schengen visa procedure to get fully digitised, here's what will change

The European Union has decided to digitalise the Schengen visa as a proposal for the same has been in talks with the EU member states. The ambassadors of the EU member states have agreed to the Council’s negotiating mandate for a proposal to digitise the visa procedure. The new rule will replace the current visa sticker with a digital visa.

With this, the visa application procedure will become more efficient in the Schengen area. Sweden’s Minister for Migration, Maria Malmer Stenergarz said, “A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply and will at the same time help make the Schengen area safer. Online applications will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travellers and make the process smoother for national administrations.”

Single website for Schengen visa

According to the European Council statement, the proposed new rules will create a visa application platform that will allow all applicants for Schengen visas to apply for visas from one single platform. This will forward them to the relevant national visa systems.

Over this platform, visa platforms will be able to upload electronic copies of their travel and all supporting documents and pay their visa fees. They will also be notified of the decision concerning their visas.

Other features of the digitised Schengen visa

1. Besides the digitisation of visas, it will also put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of visa stickers.

2. Only in-person appearance will be required for the first-time consulate or for applicants whose biometric data is invalid.

3. The visas will also be issued in digital format, a 2D barcode at is cryptographically signed.

What is the Schengen area?

The Schengen area is an area comprising 27 European countries that have officially abolished all passports and all other types of border control at their mutual borders.

Recent migration and security challenges have significantly transformed the context of the EU’s visa policy. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic slowed down visa operations and created the need for more digital procedures. In this context, the Commission submitted a legislative proposal on April 27 last year which was aimed at digitalising the visa procedure.

After nearly a year, EU members agreed regarding this proposal. The Council presidency will start negotiations with the European Parliament to agree on the final wording.



