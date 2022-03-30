Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv

Ukraine and its Western allies awaited indications on Wednesday that Moscow was "radically" decreasing military action near Kyiv, as agreed in peace negotiations, but scepticism remained high after Washington cautioned that Russian forces were being relocated rather than withdrawn.

In marked contrast to past rounds, both parties described the negotiations in Istanbul as "serious" and "good," increasing hopes after more than a month of fighting which has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Russia's deputy defence minister, Alexander Fomin, said progress had been made on Ukraine's "neutrality and non-nuclear status," two key Russian concerns.

He also stated that Russia would "significantly restrict military activities" around Kyiv and Chernigiv in the north.

However, the pledge was met with scepticism in Ukraine and Western capitals, with the Pentagon claiming that Russia had only relocated a "small number" of troops near Kyiv, but was planning a "major offensive" elsewhere.

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, the "vast majority" of the Russian military stationed near Kyiv remained in position.

"We've only seen a small number begin to move away from Kyiv, mostly to the north.

"Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv," the Pentagon spokesman added, but "it does not mean that the threat to Kyiv is over".

The retreat of Russian forces from the area around Kyiv and Chernigiv, according to Ukraine's military, "is probably a rotation of individual units and aims to mislead".

Air raid sirens rang multiple times in the capital overnight and persisted into the morning.

(WIth inputs from agencies)