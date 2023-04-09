Chinese man jailed for scaring neighbour’s over 1100 chickens to death due to feud

A man in China has been sentenced to six months in jail after he scared around 1,100 chickens to death over a feud with his neighbour. In two separate incidents and a curious court case, reported by the state-owned media, the man whose last name was Gu has been imprisoned and fined after he scared thousands of his neighbour’s chickens to death.

What was the feud about?

The duo’s feud had reportedly begun in April last year when Gu became upset with his neighbour with the surname Zhong as he chopped down his trees without informing him. “Kill the chicken to scare the monkey,” is an old Chinese idiom which roughly translates to the best way of intimidating a big rival is destroying a smaller one, which Gu has seemingly taken too literally.

The two incidents

According to the state-owned China Daily newspaper, while Gu’s goal was unclear, one night he snuck into Zhong’s property and shined a flashlight on the chickens on the farm which resulted in around 500 chickens fleeing in a corner and crushing one another to death. Subsequently, he was detained by the local police and forced to pay Zhong a compensation of 3,000 yuan ($436).

This left Gu more angry and he returned to Zhong’s farm and repeated the action only this time it resulted in the death of 640 chickens. According to Chinese authorities, the 1,100 dead chickens were estimated to be worth a total of 13,840 yuan ($2,015).

What’s the verdict?

The court in Hengyang county of central China’s Hunan province delivered its verdict on Gu’s case who at that point had repeatedly sneaked into Zhong’s property. As per China Daily, the court found him guilty of intentionally causing “property loss” and sentenced him to serve six months in prison with one year of probation. This was a smaller sentence as Gu had reportedly shown remorse for his actions.





