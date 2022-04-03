Saudi Yoga Committee takes part in 100 days countdown campaign to International Day of Yoga 2022

To commemorate the 100 days countdown campaign to the International Day of Yoga, 2022, the Saudi Yoga Committee announced the launch of 81 days yoga awareness program in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made by Nouf Al- Marawaai, president of Saudi Yoga Committee, after taking part at the virtual opening event held on April 1, announcing the beginning of the 100 days countdown campaign organised by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush with the participation of 100 international countries.

The event was held to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of yoga and also to promote the 100 days countdown campaign to IDY-2022 under the theme “Health, Well-being and World Peace”.

The virtual meeting witnessed an opening speech by Al-Marwaai and then by the Director of MDNIY Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi.

Later the meeting featured health yoga protocol, yoga class with Fisal Alawaji, vinvasa yoga class with Samah Diab, Pranyama with Bhola Shanker, and meditation class with Bhola Shanker from The Himalayan Meditation Tradition.

In her speech, the president of the Saudi Yoga Committee said: “We are honoured to be part of Yoga Mahotsav 2022 and the 100 days countdown campaign of the International Day of Yoga 2022. As we prepare to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, it is very important to highlight yoga’s message for health, well-being and world peace. With today’s challenges around the world, yoga promotion is needed the most.”

She stressed that the practice of yoga is expanding remarkably in the kingdom due to its importance in physical health, and its trainers and practitioners are spread in thousands in every part of the country.

Director of MDNIY Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi noted that practising yoga is only related to the human interest, liberating the world from tension and spreading the message of love, peace, unity and good intentions.

He also praised the role of the Saudi Yoga Committee headed by Nouf Al-Marwaai in supporting and developing the sport of yoga in Saudi Arabia.

He announced that the International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign will focus on 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations till June 21 across the globe. “The campaign’s programme will include yoga demonstrations, workshops and seminars in India and across the globe,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the participation of the Saudi Yoga Committee in this global event comes within the framework of the joint cooperation agreement that was signed recently between the Saudi Ministry of Sports represented by the Leaders Development Institute and the Department of International Cooperation with the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement aims to activate and organize the sport of yoga with the aim of setting its own standards and raising the quality of working trainers in the field of yoga.