/Saudi urges ‘dialogue’ in Riyadh as Yemen separatists announce independence transition after deadly strikes

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday (Jan 3) called on Yemen’s southern factions to participate in a “dialogue” in Riyadh after deadly airstrikes and an independence bid. Earlier, the UAE-backed separatists announced a two-year transition to independence after 20 people were killed in airstrikes launched by a Saudi-led coalition.

In a statement on X, the Saudi ministry urged the convening of a “a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to bring together all southern factions to discuss just solutions to the southern cause”, adding that the Yemeni government had issued the invitation for talks.

“Building on the close relation between the two brotherly countries and what shared interests require under the current circumstances, and in continuance of the Kingdom’s efforts to support and strengthen the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and to provide a suitable environment for dialogue, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the request of His Excellency the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and calls upon all southern factions to actively participate in the conference to develop a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the southern cause that fulfills the legitimate aspirations of the southern people,” the statement added.

Earlier on Friday (Jan 2), Yemen’s UAE-backed separatists announced a two-year transition to independence. Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on two military bases, an airport, and other sites, killing 20.

The bombardment and surprise independence bid come after weeks of tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the separatist Southern Transitional Council’s (STC) land-grab.

The STC is pushing to declare independence and form a breakaway state, which would split the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest state in two. Yemen had also been divided into North and South from 1967 to 1990.

“The Council calls on the international community to sponsor dialogue between the concerned parties in the South and the North,” STC president Aidaros Alzubidi. He also urged talks, warning that the group would declare independence “immediately” if there was no dialogue or if southern Yemen was attacked again.