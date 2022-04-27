Saudi eatery shut after authorities find Indian snack being made in toilet for 30 years

A restaurant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city was shut down after authorities found that it had been preparing samosa, an Indian snack, and other eatables in the toilet for more than 30 years.

According to local media reports, the Jeddah Municipality raided the eatery after receiving a tip-off that it had been making snacks in an “unhygienic condition” for the past three decades.

During the raid, the authorities also discovered that it was using meat, chicken and cheese that expired more than two years ago, Okaz newspaper reported.

It also found many insects and rodents at the site. Apart from that, the workers were found to be working with no health cards and the restaurant had also broken residency laws, according to the Saudi newspaper.

The restaurant has now been sealed off and more than a tonne of food stuff have been destroyed.

Notably, this is not the first that an eatery in Saudi has made headlines for operating in unhygienic conditions.

A famous Shawarma restaurant in Jeddah was closed in January after a rat was spotted wandering around and feasting on meat on top of a skewer.

A video of the rat feasting on the meat in the Al Baghdadiah neighbourhood had gone viral following which the authorities swiftly sealed the restaurant, according to the Saudi newspaper Aajel.

According to the report, Saudi officials had carried out 2,833 inspection tours following the incident. The municipality said that the inspection campaign resulted in finding 43 violations and shutting down 26 facilities.

