Saudi defences intercept 10 Houthi drones, says state media

Saudi Arabian state media on Saturday said that the kingdom's air defences destroyed 10 drones launched by Houthi rebels. The media reports quoted Saudi Arabia-led military coalition.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported that seven of the drones targetted regions in southern Saudi Arabia.

Three targeted the Khamis Mushait region, also in the south and home to military installations, it said.

"The interception operations were successful," the coalition said in a statement, adding that the drones were packed with explosives and seven were knocked out in Yemeni air space.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran-backed Houthi rebels tweeted that one drone was launched towards King Khaled air base in Khamis Mushait.

These developments come as diplomatic push by the United Nations, the US to secure Yemen ceasefire have failed.

The outgoing UN envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths on Tuesday told the Security Council his own efforts over the past three years to end the war have been "in vain".

"It is with deep regret that I report today that the parties have not overcome their differences," said Griffiths.

Yemen has been devastated by a civil war between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-backed Huthis since 2014, and millions of civilians are on the brink of famine, according to the UN.

The Saudi-led coalition has controlled Yemen's airspace since it launched a military campaign in 2015 to prop up the country's internationally recognised government.

The Huthis have repeatedly demanded the re-opening of Sanaa airport before any ceasefire.

