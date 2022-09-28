Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman named prime minister

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a powerful man in country's politics has been named prime minister. The prime ministerial post is traditionally held by the king. The government shuffle took place on Tuesday night (September 27).

Mohammed bin Salman or MBS as he is often called in media, has been Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler for several years. He has previously served as deputy prime minister under King Salman as well as defence minister.

He is being replaced as defence minister by his younger brother, Khalid bin Salman, who was previously deputy defence minister.

According to a royal decree from King Salman published by the official Saudi Press Agency, the heads of other critical ministries including interior, foreign and energy, remained in place

Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned 37 last month. Since 2017, he has been first in line to succeed his father as king.

He became defence minister in 2015, a key step in a swift consolidation of power that saw him take the lead on major portfolios.

Saudi Arabia has for years sought to quell speculation over the health of 86-year-old King Salman, who has ruled the world's top oil exporter since 2015.

In 2017, it dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Prince Mohammed.

King Salman has been hospitalised twice so far this year, most recently a one-week stay in May that involved tests including a colonoscopy, according to state media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

