Saudi Arabia steps up, assures supply of medical Oxygen to India

Saudi Arabia on Friday came ahead and assured supply of medical oxygen to India which is witnessing a massive second wave of the deadly pandemic. India has got assurance of liquid medical Oxygen (LMO) supply from the kingdom.

Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Saudi Arabia on Twitter on Friday. He thanked Saudi energy minister and member of the royal family Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

In addition to the LMO, Saudi Arabia has also indicated willingness to supply ISO containers to India for the next six months.

6. My deep appreciation to HRH Abdulaziz, HE Dr Sultan Jaber, HE Sherida al-Kaabi for their extended support & special gesture of solidarity with India through the offer of ISO Containers for the next 6 months.Assurance of steady commercial supply of LMO to India is also welcomed pic.twitter.com/PRZMNChT7f — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 7, 2021

India is still in the clutches of the pandemic. Government data available on Saturday (May 8) showed that a record 4187 fatalities had occurred in a single day. This took the total death toll to 238,270.

401,078 new infections were reported in a day, pushing the tally to 21,892,676.

Hospitals in many parts of the country are still facing shortage of medical Oxygen. Although vaccination drive has started and every Indian above the age of 18 is eligible, many states have been forced to temporarily stop the vaccination drive due to vaccine shortage.