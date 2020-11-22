Saudi Arabia Crown Prince proposes two G-20 summits in a year

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman proposed on Sunday that two G-20 Summits should be held each year in future. He said that one of the summits can be held virtually mid-year while the second will be held in-person at the end of the year.

Speaking on the last day of the summit, the prince said the G20 presidency will issue its final communique and also a separate statement from Turkey detailing Ankara’s views towards that communique. He gave no more details about the statement.

On Sunday, G-20 nations pledged to spare 'no effort' to ensure fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine takes place in times ahead.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman said that the "spirit of cooperation" was needed now "more than ever to face the impact of the pandemic and create a prosperous future for the people of the whole world".

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people," said the countries in the statement.

While richer nations plan their vaccination programmes, with the US expecting to launch in early December, experts warn that developing countries face hurdles that could deny billions the first proven protection against the virus.

Calls are mounting for the G20 to help plug a $4.5-billion funding gap in the so-called ACT-Accelerator, a mechanism led by the World Health Organization that aims to ensure access to tests, treatments and vaccines for all.

(With agency inputs)