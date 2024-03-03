Saudi Arabia bans Iftar meals inside mosques during holy month of Ramadan, says Imams & muezzins should...

Saudi Arabia has instituted a ban on iftar meals within mosques in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered the holiest month for Muslims worldwide. It is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims. The holy month of Ramadan is scheduled to commence on March 10 and conclude by April 9.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food. The fast is broken each evening with a meal called iftar, often shared with family and friends. The country has expressed concerns over maintaining cleanliness within mosque premises after the meal consumed to break the day-long fast.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Saudi Arabian government emphasised that "iftar projects should not be carried out inside mosques out of concern for their cleanliness." The order was issued on February 20, 2024.

In a post on X social media platform, the notice read, “The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance issues a number of instructions related to mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 AH."

Additionally, it instructed that imams and muezzins should arrange for iftar to take place at an "appropriate place " in the courtyards of the mosques, prohibiting the creation of temporary rooms or tents for this purpose.

No temporary rooms or tents should be created for this purpose," the notice said. "Iftar should be under the imam’s and muezzin’s responsibility, with the obligation of the one who breaks the fast to clean the place immediately after finishing food," the order further added.

The ministry also directed that mosque officials refrain from soliciting financial donations for iftar projects. The order read, "Imams and muezzins in various regions of the Kingdom not to collect financial donations for Iftar projects for fasting people and others."

The use of cameras and photography within mosque premises is also discouraged. Moreover, broadcasting prayers through any media platform, including online, is not permitted.