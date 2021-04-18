Saudi Arabia and Iran held talks to ease tension, say sources

Even as negotiations among world powers over revival of 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Reuters quoted sources and a senior Iranian official to say that Saudi Arabian and Iranian officials held direct talks to ease tension between the two countries. Iran and Saudi Arabia are bitter rivals and are actively trying to reduce each other's influence through diplomatic efforts and also through proxy military conflicts.

The regional source told Reuters that the meeting focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group since March 2015.

The meeting between Saudi and Iranian officials took place on April 9 in Iraq. It was first reported by Financial Times.

The second regional source said the talks also touched on Lebanon, which is facing a political vacuum amid a dire financial crisis. Gulf Arab states are alarmed by the expanding role of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Iraq's prime minister held talks with Saudi Arabia's crown prince earlier this month and also visited the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting between Saudi and Iranian officials did not lead to any breakthrough.

Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The FT report said that a senior Saudi official denied there had been any talks with Iran.

A Western diplomat in the region said the United States and Britain were informed in advance of the Saudi-Iran talks but had "not seen the outcome".

