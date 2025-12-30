/Saudi Arabia accuses UAE of escalating tensions in Yemen with 'highly dangerous' military actions

Saudi Arabia has openly criticised the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its military actions in Yemen, calling them a serious threat to its national security. This accusation follows a series of limited airstrikes conducted by the UAE on Yemen’s Mukalla port, a move the UAE says was a misinterpretation of its intentions. The UAE explained that the strikes targeted supplies meant for Emirati forces, not separatists, as some reports suggested.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry labeled the UAE's actions as a "dangerous escalation" and stressed that any threat to Saudi security would be met with swift retaliation. The statement followed remarks from Rashad Al Olimi, head of Yemen's Presidential Council, which is supported by Saudi Arabia. Al Olimi accused the UAE of orchestrating military operations that challenge Yemen's central government and exacerbate existing tensions in the region.

The Saudi government specifically condemned the UAE's alleged influence over the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist military group backed by the UAE. Saudi officials claim that the UAE is pushing the STC to carry out military operations near the Saudi border, a notion the UAE categorically denied, calling it an "unfounded" accusation.

Tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been escalating in Yemen for months. Recently, the UAE-backed STC captured several key regions, including the oil-rich Hadramout province, prompting concerns from Saudi-backed factions about the destabilising effects on their shared fight against Houthi rebels. This has led to calls for the UAE’s withdrawal from Yemen and a formal termination of defense pacts between the two Gulf countries.

US expresses concern over escalating violence

The rift between the two Gulf powers is further complicated by their differing approaches to Yemen’s future. While Saudi Arabia continues to back Yemen's internationally recognised government, the UAE’s support for the STC raises doubts about its long-term intentions, especially as the STC pushes for the secession of southern Yemen. The United States has expressed concern over the escalating violence and urged both sides to engage in dialogue. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and avoid further destabilisation in the region.