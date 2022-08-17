Sarah Palin advances to November polls for Alaska's House seat

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin seems to be on the ballot in November's general election after clinching one of four seats fighting for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Palin, who rose to prominence as John McCain's running mate more than a decade ago, advanced to the main election with her two opponents, Nick Begich III, a tech tycoon endorsed by the Alaska Republican party, and Mary Peltola, a former state senator and Democrat. It was too soon to call the fourth position.

Palin, Peltola, and Begich are vying for Alaska's lone House seat, which was formerly held by Don Young, who died in March. The three were also running in a special election to finish Young's term, which ends early next year.

Because Alaska voters are adopting a ranked voting system for the first time, the results of the special election might take several days to be finalised.

Young was elected to the House in 1973 and was the party's longest-serving member, holding the state's lone seat in the body for over 50 years.

Palin, 58, rose to notoriety as McCain's running mate in 2008, when she labelled herself as a "mother bear" and developed a character as a free-lipped loose cannon.

Palin's assaults on the media, racial rabble-rousing, and abandonment of policy or traditional politics in favour of demagoguery opened the path for Trump, who she was an early supporter of.

After her failed 2008 campaign, Palin resigned as governor of Alaska and took a long break from politics due to ethical problems.

She made a comeback this year, appearing alongside Trump at rallies and fundraisers but avoiding typical campaign activities and candidate debates in her home state.

In Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski faced 18 rivals, including Trump-backed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, in a nonpartisan primary, with the four candidates receiving the most votes advancing to the general election in November.

(With inputs from agencies)



