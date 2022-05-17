Sandstorm hits Saudi Arabia’s capital and other desert regions

A sandstorm hit Saudi Arabia’s capital and other desert regions on Tuesday (May 17), obstructing visibility and impeding travel, as reported by the news agency AFP.

Sandstorms are common in parts of Saudi Arabia between the month of March and May, with their densities varying. Storms have been more frequent in the region in recent months.

Since mid-April, eight sandstorms have hit neighbouring Iraq, a phenomenon to be fuelled by soil degradation, severe droughts, and linked low rainfall to climate change.

Despite no reported aircraft delays or flight cancellations, a heavy grey haze made renowned Riyadh buildings like Kingdom Centre nearly impossible to see from more than a few hundred metres away. As per the Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom’s weather centre predicted "surface dusty winds" in the country’s east and in Riyadh, which would “reduce horizontal sight.”

As per the forecast, dusty conditions were also expected further west in Mecca and Medina, the holy towns.

Due to the reduced visibility, electronic signals posted along Riyadh’s motorways advised the cars to go slow.

Sand blanketed cars and buildings in central Riyadh, as inhabitants tried to keep it out of their homes.

An individual in conversation with AFP said that he’s grateful that he works indoors.

As per the official media, government offices, schools and universities in various areas in Iran were closed on Tuesday owing to this “unhealthy weather” and sandstorms.

(With inputs from agencies)