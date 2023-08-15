Sam Bankman-Fried indicted with seven charges for using stolen funds in campaign contributions

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has been charged with using stolen customer funds to amass a sum exceeding $100 million in campaign contributions leading up to the 2022 US midterm elections.

The bombshell was dropped on Monday with the filing of a new indictment against Bankman-Fried.

New indictment

The new indictment, as per The Guardian, brings forth serious charges against the once-renowned 31-year-old billionaire. The FTX founder now faces seven counts of conspiracy and fraud linked to the collapse of the FTX exchange. Previously, Bankman-Fried had already entered a plea of not guilty.

At the core of this high-stakes legal drama is the allegation that Bankman-Fried misappropriated customer funds, diverting them towards a colossal $100 million fund aimed at influencing the 2022 US midterm elections.

The charges outlined in the indictment alleges that Bankman-Fried concealed the fact that FTX customer deposits were a source of election donations.

It claims that he deliberately obscured the origin of the donations by arranging for funds from FTX's affiliated trading company, Alameda, which are then transferred to personal bank accounts held by FTX executives. They then subsequently made donations under their own names, which enabled them to sidestep regulations regarding specific categories of political contributions.

Allegedly, this strategy aimed to amplify the cryptocurrency firm FTX's impact within the political sphere.

