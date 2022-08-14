Salman Rushdie's attacker appears in court, pleads not guilty

Police on Saturday charged Salman Rushdie's alleged assailant Hadi Matar with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Hadi had attacked Salman Rushdie as he sat on stage at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday and stabbed him multiple times. The alleged attacker appeared in a New York court on Saturday and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail.

Also Read in Pics: From Grimus to Quichotte: British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie's finest works

Rushdie's book agent Andrew Wylie said the author received injuries to his neck, abdomen and face. Rushdie also suffered an eye injury as Wylie claimed the India-born author may lose one eye.

Watch: Author Salman Rushdie likely to lose one eye after attack

Meanwhile, reports claimed Matar's family belongs to Lebanon. Ali Tehfe, mayor of Yaroun in Lebanon was quoted by agencies as saying that Matar was the son of a man from the town. Matar's parents had reportedly emigrated to the US and he was born in the United States.

Also Read: After 'Satanic Verses' controversy, Salman Rushdie's life in hiding & beyond

New agency Reuters informed that a Hezbollah official said the group had no information on the incident involving Salman Rushdie.

(With input from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.