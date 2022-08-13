In pics | From Grimus to Quichotte: British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie's finest works

East, West

Salman Rushdie published a collection of short stories called East, West in 1994. The book is organised into three main sections, "East," "West," and "East, West," each of which includes stories from a different region of the world (in the "East, West" section both worlds are influenced by each other). It is widely believed that the main themes of each of Rushdie's stories in 'East, West' are drawn from his own experiences as an immigrant in England at the time of the fatwas issued against his life, despite the fact that Rushdie himself never revealed the actual inspirations for his works.



(Photograph:Others)