In pics | From Grimus to Quichotte: British-Indian writer Salman Rushdie's finest works

Following a knife incident on Friday at a literary event in New York state, Salman Rushdie was put on a ventilator and may go blind. Rushdie lived in exile for several years after an Iranian fatwa called for his execution. The British author of "The Satanic Verses," which alarmed some Muslims because they believed it to be blasphemous, had to be taken to a hospital for emergency surgery after the incident. Salman Rushdie has received a number of honours and is a Fellow of the British Royal Society of Literature.