Salman Rushdie attack suspect 'changed a lot' after Lebanon visit, says his mother

Hadi Matar, the man who is accused of attacking British author Salman Rushdie was apparently "changed" after a Middle East trip, his Lebanese-born mother Silvana Fardos said while interacting with Britain's Daily Mail newspaper on Sunday (August 14).

Fardos, who hails from Fairview in New Jersey, described her 24-year-old son as "a moody introvert". She further stated that Matar was increasingly fixated on Islam after the visit to see his estranged father.

"One time he argued with me asking why I encouraged him to get an education instead of focusing on religion," she told the website.

"He was angry that I did not introduce him to Islam from a young age," she said in the interview.

ALSO READ | Iran responds to Salman Rushdie's stabbing: Denies involvement but blames writer for the attack

Matar was arrested at the scene where the 75-year-old writer was attacked. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck last Friday on a stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state during a literary event.

The alleged attacker was charged with attempted murder and assault but he pleaded not guilty. Currently, he is being held without bail.

Reacting to the incident, Fardos said she was "shell shocked" when she got to know about the incident from one of her twin 14-year-old daughters.

ALSO READ | Salman Rushdie on ‘long road to recovery’, says his agent

"I just cannot believe he was capable of doing something like this. He was very quiet, everyone loved him," she said, adding that her son "changed a lot" after his trip to Lebanon.

"I was expecting him to come back motivated, to complete school, to get his degree and a job, but instead he locked himself in the basement," she said.

"I couldn't tell you much about his life after that because he has isolated me since 2018 and also said little to the rest of his family for months. He sleeps during the day and wakes and eats during the night," she said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.