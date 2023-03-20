S Arabia extends invite to Iranian president Raisi, a week after deciding to resume diplomatic relations

Iran has stated that Saudi Arabia has invited president Ebrahim Raisi for an official visit, a week after the nations' agreement to resume diplomatic ties. The invitation has reportedly come in the form of a letter from King Salman, but has not yet been confirmed by Saudi Arabia, said a BBC report.

West Asia's recent history has been marred by hostility between the two nations. The thaw, which was mediated by China could alter the geopolitics of the area.

A senior Iranian official, Mohammad Jamshidi, tweeted about the invitation to visit the Saudi capital, Riyadh, saying Raisi had welcomed it and "stressed Iran's readiness to expand co-operation," as quoted by the BBC.

Additionally, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, told reporters that three potential venues are being considered for the two nations' meeting at the level of the foreign ministers. The meeting's potential date and places were not mentioned.

With the failure of previous attempts at reconciliation, many, including the US and the UN, welcomed this development.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in January 2016 after protesters surrounded its embassy in Tehran. That came after Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a well-known Shia Muslim cleric who had been found guilty of crimes related to terrorism, was executed by Riyadh.

Since then, there have frequently been high levels of tension between the Sunni- and Shia-led neighbours, with each seeing the other as a threatening force vying for supremacy in the region.

Iran has also showed willingness to improve relations with other regional Arab adversaries, such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.