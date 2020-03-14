Rwanda's first coronavirus case an Indian citizen

Rwanda on Saturday confirmed its first coronavirus case, an Indian citizen who arrived from Mumbai last week, ,the health ministry said.

"He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management," the ministry said.

Rwanda becomes the third East African nation to confirm a COVID-19 case in the past two days after Kenya and Ethiopia detected their first infections on Friday.

The country was until now untouched by the massive outbreak that has reached over 100 countries but started preparing for it by placing washbasins with soap and sanitiser around the capital Kigali

RwandAir has cancelled flights to China, Israel and India. Concerts, rallies, trade fairs and sports events have also been cancelled.

