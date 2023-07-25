Russia’s Vladimir Putin will visit China in October, says Kremlin; first abroad visit since ICC arrest warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin “intends” to visit China in October to attend the Belt and Road Forum, Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday (July 25).

"It is known that we have received an invitation and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Forum is held in October," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the president on international affairs, said, according to Tass news agency.

Notably, this is the first time that Putin will visit abroad since the international criminal court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president over war crimes against Ukraine. He was scheduled to visit South Africa for the BRICS summit in August but decided to cancel the plan. Johannesburg is one of the signatories of the Rome Statue and is obligated to arrest Putin if he lands in the country.

In March, Putin was invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Beijing in a symbolic show of support after the ICC issued the arrest warrant.

The last time Putin visited Beijing was back in 2022 to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, just days before launching the invasion of Ukraine. He also attended the first two Belt and Road Forums held in China in 2017 and 2019.

Since last year, China and Russia’s ties have grown even closer amidst increasing hostility with the West.

When Putin was in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared a "no limits" partnership, further cementing ties in economic, trade, political and military areas.

Furthermore, China has so far not condemned Russia for the war and instead criticised Western nations for sanctions on Moscow.

As the West announced an embargo on Russian oil, Beijing became the biggest buyer, apart from India, and secured oil and gas at discounted prices.

Russia has also increasingly been using yuan as a reserve currency, in preference to the US dollar.

China, and Russia to visit North Korea

Meanwhile, the North Korean state media agency KCNA has reported that a delegation from Russia and China will be visiting the capital Pyongyang this week to witness the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

The Russian delegation will be led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, while from China, Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Hongzhong will attend the event.

North Korea celebrates Victory Day on July 27, the anniversary of the armistice in 1953, which brought an end to the fighting with South Korea.

This year’s celebration includes a major military parade in North Korea’s capital, KCNA reported.

Moscow and Beijing will be the first public visitors to the country for the Victory Day celebrations since Pyongyang closed its borders at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

