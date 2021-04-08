Russia's tsunami bomb: Nuclear missile designed to hit the ocean floor

Russia appears to have developed a nuclear weapon capable of sneaking along the bottom of the sea and detonating along the coastline to flood the area with what one official described as “radioactive tsunamis.”

Defence Experts have emphasized concerns regarding a specific "super-weapon" of Russia 'The Poseidon 2M39 torpedo'.

It could wipe out entire cities Leaving behind toxic radioactivity. Russia has more futuristic weapons in its arsenal.

According to the reports Russia is planning to carry out different tests of this missile this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked for an update at key stages. Putin wants to deploy the Poseidon in the arctic by the summer of 2022.

Advanced weapons are one way for major countries to exert power and Russia isn't short on ideas.

Putin is putting the weight of the Russian state behind futuristic weapons. One of them is the flying AK-47.

A video had emerged in 2018 shows the prototype of a flying gun.

A report two years ago said that an arms maker had filed a patent for a drone. Equipped with a standard Kalashnikov rifle. But some believe this version of the weapon makes little sense.

Russia also has unmanned tanks it is called the Uran-9.

The Uran-9 is a tracked unmanned combat ground vehicle (UCGV) developed and produced by JSC 766 UPTK (currently by Kalashnikov Concern), and promoted and offered by Rosoboronexport for the international market.

The Uran-9 was first deployed during the Syrian civil war. It didn't work as intended. But, it was inducted into military service in January 2019.

Last year, Russia successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile in the Arctic. The frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a naval target 450 km away in the Barents Sea at a speed of over Mach 8.

In early January, the same frigate test-fired a Tsirkon missile for the first time, striking a ground target over 500 km away.

Russia's biggest adversary united states, wants hypersonic missiles of its own.

On Tuesday, the US Air force tried to test one near Los Angeles. But the missile failed to detach from the wing of the plane. The kremlin must be having a good laugh about this one.



(With inputs from agencies)