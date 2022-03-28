Russia’s top independent newspaper, co-founded by Gorbachev, ceases operations after warnings

Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s leading independent newspapers and whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-awarded last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has suspended its operations until the end of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chief editor Dmitry Muratov in a statement said they have taken the decision after receiving two warnings of legal action from the government’s Roskomnadzor censorship agency.

A third warning would result in the newspaper's media license being revoked.

Muratov said it was a “difficult” decision, indicating it was an effort to “save” the respected publication and avoid a total shutdown.

“For us and, I know, for you, this is a terrible and difficult decision. But we need to save us for each other,” he said in a statement.

In the last several years, Kremlin had been tightening its noose around the media, prohibiting them from reporting that falls in contradiction with the official government sources. The crackdown increased further in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also read | Russia set to restrict entry of nationals from 'unfriendly' countries

Under a new law, editors and outlets are potentially are liable for up to 15 years in prison for breaking the new rule.

According to The Moscow Times, another independent newspaper which partly functions out of Amsterdam, most Russian outlets have been forced into exile.

Novaya Gazeta is one of Russia’s oldest and most respected independent media outlets.

Also read | Ukraine cites Russian 'provocations' for pausing evacuations of civilians

It was co-founded by former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993. It is the only main newspaper left voicing criticism of President Vladimir Putin and his tactics in and outside the country.

Last year, Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts “to safeguard freedom of expression.”

Last week, Muratov said the newspaper had decided to donate the gold medal to a fund to help Ukrainian refugees.

(With inputs from agencies)