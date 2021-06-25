Russia's nuclear-capable bombers fly over Mediterranean Sea in military drill

Russia's nuclear-capable bombers flew over the Mediterranean Sea as part of military exercises involving warplanes and warships.

The Russian forces had earlier conducted sea and air exercises in the Pacific which reportedly included a mock attack on an aircraft carrier.

Watch:

The Russian military had used submarines and warships, including Tu-142mz long-range anti-submarine aircraft as part of the exercise in the Pacific.

The drills reportedly resulted in US forces standing on high alert after Russian destroyers and jets came within 35 miles of Hawaii. Russia's defence ministry had said earlier that the drills had taken place some 300 miles off Hawaii.

Reports said the US scrambled F-22 Raptors after Russian bombers were spotted but the planes did not enter the Air Defence Identification Zone.

Russia's latest manoeuvres come as its foreign ministry summoned the British ambassador while claiming that the British destroyer's violated its territory.

The spat began as HMS Defender passed near Crimea in the Black Sea with Russia stating that it fired warning shots at the destroyer. Russia claims waters around Crimea as its own territory after annexing it in 2014, however, Britain along with other countries do not consider Russia's view while standing with Ukraine.

"In the event of a repetition of such provocations, all responsibility for their possible consequences will rest entirely on the British side," Russia said as tensions between the two nations increased.

Meanwhile, the US Sixth Fleet is set to participate in Sea Breeze 2021 multinational exercise in Ukraine from June 28 to July 10 in the Black Sea involving 32 countries from six continents including troops, ships, aircraft and dive teams.

(With inputs from Agencies)