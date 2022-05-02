Russia's foreign minister says May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian military will not forcefully alter their operations during the special operation in Ukraine to any date, including Victory Day, which is commemorated in Russia on May 9.

“The pace of the operation in Ukraine depends, first of all, on the need to minimize any risks for the civilian population and Russian military personnel,” Lavrov told the Italian Mediaset broadcaster, saying that “our troops will not artificially adjust their actions to any date, including Victory Day.”

Lavrov stated that Russia is focused on its main objectives in Ukraine, which were announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, namely the protection and security of civilians, the absence of any threats related to offensive weapons and Nazification on Ukrainian territory, which the West is actively attempting to downplay.

When asked if Russia wants Ukrainian President Volozymyr Zelenskyy to surrender, Lavrov responded that Moscow "does not demand" that Zelenskyy surrender, but rather that he "issue the order to release all civilians and terminate resistance."

Lavrov reiterated that Russia wants to maintain security for all people in eastern Ukraine "so that they are not threatened by either the militarism or the Nazification of this nation, and that there are no dangers to the Russian Federation's security from Ukrainian territory."

“Our goal does not include regime change in Ukraine. This is an American speciality. They do it all over the world,” Lavrov stressed.

