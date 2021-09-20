Russian university student guns down at least 8 in campus rampage

Reports said at least eight people were killed and six injured during an attack in a Russian university.

The assailant was reportedly a student who began attacking people at a university campus in Perm, reports said.

The motive of the attacker is still unknown. Investigators said the attacker has been detained while adding that eight people were killed and six injured during the Russian campus shooting.

Grim morning in Russia. Eight people have been confirmed dead, with six injured, after a shooting on the campus of a university in Perm, near the Urals.



Police have apprehended the 18-year-old perpetrator. Terrified students were filmed escaping through windows. pic.twitter.com/wJEGPFsNtz — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) September 20, 2021 ×

Reports claimed the attacker entered the university building and opened fire as students hid in the auditorium. Some students jumped off buildings as the gunman went on a shooting rampage.

Russia's TASS news agency reported "the person who opened fire was armed with ‘traumatic’ non-lethal weapon."

TASS news agency said the attacker was a student. He was reportedly wounded during the arrest.

Investigators said the suspect's identity is being established.

(With inputs from Agencies)