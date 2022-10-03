Russian TV journalist who criticised Putin listed 'wanted' after fleeing house arrest

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian TV journalist who made headlines by hijacking a state television broadcast to denounce the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been put on Moscow's wanted list after she allegedly escaped house arrest.

"Last night, my ex-wife left the place that the court assigned her for house arrest and, together with my 11-year-old daughter, fled in an unknown direction," Ovsyannikova's ex-husband was quoted as saying by state-run news outlet Russia Today.

Reportedly, Ovsyannikova was awaiting a trial and had been put under a two months house arrest in August. She faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading fake news about Moscow's armed forces.

After her first arrest, back in March, Ovsyannikova in an interview with Reuters stated that she had no plans to flee Russia and that she hoped she would not face criminal charges.

In an on-air protest on Russia's Channel One on March 16 evening, the 44-year-old Ovsyannikova held up an anti-war sign behind a studio presenter.

"Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you," read the sign. She also shouted slogans condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The editor has also been charged with unlawful protest after the incident went viral globally.

As reported by WION, after Ovsyannikova made the news, she was accused of being a British spy. Kirill Kleimyonov, head of Channel One's news division, appeared on a news programme and claimed that she was a British spy.

"Not long before [the protest], according to our information, Marina Ovsyannikova spoke with the British embassy. Who among you has had a telephone conversation with a foreign embassy?" Kleimyonov claimed as quoted by The Times.

"She betrays coldly, prudently, for a firmly agreed [financial] bonus - by the way, so as not to lose her previous one. The woman with the poster timed the action exactly to receive her next salary payment - so betrayal is always one's personal choice," he added.

