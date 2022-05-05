Russian troops fight for control of last Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol

Russian forces on Wednesday were fighting for control of the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, as per Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian soldiers are currently holed up inside Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. There are civilians inside along with the soldiers.

As per Mariupol authorities, 200 civilians along with soldiers are inside the network of underground bunkers in the steel plant.

Civilians who were evacuated to safety this week under a United Nations-led deal voiced fear for those still trapped inside.

"God forbid more shells hit near the bunkers where the civilians are," said evacuee Tetyana Trotsak, who was among dozens of Ukrainians who reached the Ukraine-controlled town of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday.

Mariupol is important to Russia as it connected territories controlled by Russia in the south and east. Russia was not able to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv after its invasion of the country commenced on February 24. After this, Russia has concentrated its fire on Mariupol which is largely under Russian control.

Russia`s military said it would pause military activity at Azovstal during Thursday daytime and the following two days to allow civilians to evacuate.

Humanitarian corridors will be opened "for the evacuation of civilians (working personnel, women and children) whose presence in the underground facilities of the plant (has) been announced by the Kyiv authorities," Russia`s military said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help rescue more people from the plant.

"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelenskiy said.

Over 300 civilians were evacuated from Mariupol and other areas in southern Ukraine as part of a joint U.N.-Red Cross operation that concluded on Wednesday, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said.

"While this second evacuation of civilians from areas in Mariupol and beyond is significant, much more must be done to make sure all civilians caught up in fighting can leave, in the direction they wish," Lubrani said.

(With inputs from agencies)

