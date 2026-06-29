/Russian soldiers could die within 20 minutes of being put on Ukraine frontline, report finds

According to Russian military bloggers, new recruits assigned to fight on the frontline in the war against Ukraine could die as soon as 20 to 35 minutes into service. Historian Peter Frankopan wrote in an op-ed for Foreign Policy that, from arrival at the training ground to death in combat, it could all unfold within 10 days to three weeks. The Ukraine war has been going on for more than four years, and critics have been slamming Russia for continuing with the conflict despite the mass casualties among its soldiers. More than 30,000 soldiers either die or are injured every month, with the total number of casualties pegged at one million by Western sources. Frankopan wrote, citing estimates by the bloggers, that Russia is suffering eight casualties for every one lost by Ukraine.

According to the report, this is primarily because of the rise in the number of military drones by Ukraine. The country is also carrying out attacks deep inside the country, further paralysing the system. Just this month, it staged a huge attack on Moscow's largest oil refinery, and it is not expected to resume operations until next year. Russia's oil refining capacity has come down by around 700,000 barrels per day, according to Reuters. Despite being the world's third-largest fuel producer, more than half the country is now forced to ration fuel.

Putin is being slammed for not ending the war

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Vladimir Putin is facing increasing criticism for pushing more and more people into the war and putting pressure on the country's economy. Reports suggest that more than half of Russia's state budget is allocated to the military.

More than 420,000 new soldiers were recruited at the end of 2025, but state media reports show that this number is down 30 per cent this year. Nearly 800 to 1,000 voluntary soldiers are recruited each day, provided rushed training and then sent for combat. The country is trying to lure volunteers with financial benefits, such as sign-up bonuses of up to $80,000 and up to $140,000 in debt relief. That is huge considering the average monthly salary in Russia is only $1,000. The number is even lower in rural areas.