Russian scientist working on Covid vaccine found dead with stab wounds

A Russian scientist who was working on the deadly coronavirus vaccine has been found dead in suspicious circumstances in St Petersburg.

Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky, 45, was reported to have fallen in his underwear from a 14th-floor window of a high rise flat - and was allegedly found with stab wounds.

The scientist also suffered a stab wound, police said.

Police believe there was a scuffle before Kagansky fell from the building, reports said.

Russian police say they are investigating Kagansky’s death as a possible homicide and questioning a 45-year-old man as a potential suspect, e2news.com said.

The biologist had close links to Edinburgh University and had been working in the city for 13 years until at least 2017.

