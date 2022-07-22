Russian proxies in east Ukraine block Google

Leader of Russia-backed breakaway region in eastern Ukraine said that serach engine Google had been blocked in the region citing what he termed 'disinformation'. Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), posted a message on his Telegram channel and accused that Google was promoting "violence against all Russians". He also claimed that Google's "handlers from the U.S. government" were to blame for this.

"If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles to its work," he said.

Pushilin did not present any evidence to support any claims that he made. There was no immediate reaction from Google.

Russia started its 'special military operation' and sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukrainian regions have been accusing Western companies, mainly digital platforms, of spreading anti-Russian propaganda. Russia has already banned Facebook and Instagram. A Russian court had observed that Meta, the parent company of Facebook was guilty of 'extremist activity'.

After Moscow curbed access to Facebook, the self-declared DPR and separate Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) followed suit in blocking both platforms, thus aligning themselves with Russian policy on US-based digital platforms.

