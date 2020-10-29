Russian President Vladimir Putin announces support for ban on comparing USSR with Hitler's Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his support for banning a comparison between the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) with Hitler's Germany.

The announcement comes after the publication of two foreign books in Russia that were comparing the leadership of both the USSR and Nazi Germany.

Elena Yampolskaya, the head of the Russian Parliament's committee on culture and a member of the governing United Russia party had put forward the suggestion on Tuesday saying ''the Soviets were worse than the Nazis."

Without naming the two books she added ''Unfortunately, we translate and publish such impudent, unsubstantiated books in our country. The first book had 45,000 copies published, and the second 80,000. Both are popular with young people.''

In response, Putin said, ''I agree with your suggestions. We need to be careful, but of course, do it.''

We will be exposing any attempts to distort history and to let the spirit of alliance and of combat brotherhood be consigned to oblivion,” he added.

Earlier this year, the official Twitter account of the White House in Washington DC had stirred a debate in the wake of guaranteeing that the US and England won World War 2, totally precluding the commitment of the Soviet Union.