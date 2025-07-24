/Russian plane carrying nearly 50 people goes missing | What we know

A Russian plane carrying nearly 50 people on board went missing in the country’s far east region of Amur. Reportedly, air traffic controllers lost contact with the An-24 aircraft on Thursday (Jul 24). According to the local emergencies ministry, the plane, operated by a Siberia-based airline, Angara, disappeared off radar screens as it was approaching its destination, Tynda, a town bordering China. Preliminary data suggested there were 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members on board.

“All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” said regional governor Vasily Orlov. It is believed that the plane was only a few kilometres away from Tynda Airport.



“An An-24 operated by Angara Airlines failed to make contact at a designated checkpoint a few kilometres from Tynda Airport,” Russian news agency TASS reported citing a source.

Interfax reported that the passenger plane disappeared during its second landing attempt. The aircraft had initially failed to land at the Tynda airport in its first attempt.

The report cited emergency services as saying that “The An-24 plane was flying along the Khabarovsk-Blagoveshchensk-Tynda route. It failed to pass security checks near its final destination. There is no contact with it.”