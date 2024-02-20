Russian pilot turned Ukrainian defector fatally shot in Spain, reports say

Reports from Ukrainian and Spanish media revealed a grim discovery last week - the body of Maxim Kuzminov, a Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine with his helicopter in August of the previous year, was found in an underground garage in Spain. His body bore the markings of multiple bullet wounds.

The Spanish state news agency EFE said that the body was found on February 13th in Villajoyosa, a town near Alicante in southern Spain. Kuzminov had been residing in Spain under a Ukrainian passport using an alias.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's GUR military intelligence confirmed the tragic demise of Kuzminov in Spain, though the precise cause of his death was not specified. The Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda also reported his death, noting that he had been discovered shot dead. Spanish authorities, while confirming the discovery of a body of a gunshot victim in Villajoyosa, withheld the victim's identity. A source within Spain's Guardia Civil police force, as cited y Reuters hinted that Kuzminov might have been living under a fabricated identity.

Initial reports from Spain's La Informacion newspaper, which first broke the news of the shooting, indicated that investigators were actively seeking two suspects who had fled the scene in a vehicle, later found burnt out in a nearby town. The hunt for these suspects intensified as authorities delved deeper into the circumstances surrounding Kuzminov's untimely demise.

The significance of Kuzminov's defection

Kuzminov's defection to Ukraine, presented as a significant victory for Kyiv, was orchestrated by the GUR, as announced at the time of his arrival. His decision to defect, accompanied by his Mi-8 helicopter, was emblematic of the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, the promising turn of events quickly soured with Kuzminov's tragic end, leaving both Ukrainian and Spanish authorities grappling with unanswered questions and a pursuit for justice.

The mysterious death of Maxim Kuzminov, once hailed as a defector of great importance, has cast a shadow over the geopolitical landscape, prompting intense scrutiny and investigation.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.