Russian militarization in Arctic region 'strategic challenge', says NATO chief

As he concluded a trip to Canada that included a tour of its Arctic defences, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasised the need to increase security along the alliance's northern flank to deter Russia.

At a press conference held at an air base in Cold Lake, Alberta, Stoltenberg stated, "The high north is strategically important for Euro-Atlantic security," emphasising that after the accession of Finland and Sweden, seven of the eight Arctic states will be NATO members.

He also cautioned that the North Pole would be the shortest route for Russian missiles and bombers to reach North America. As a result, NATO and North America both rely heavily on NORAD.

The US-Canadian organisation NORAD stands for North American Aerospace Defense Command.

The head of NATO and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a Cold War-era early warning radar station and saw military drills in the Canadian Arctic.

He stated that the capabilities of Russia in the far north "are a strategic challenge for the whole alliance" due to the country's massive military buildup in the area.

This includes, according to him, using the high north "as a testbed for the most advanced weapons, including hypersonic missiles," and reopening "hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites."

Also Read: Jihadist ambush on gold mine vehicle convoy kills seven in Burkina Faso

In addition, Stoltenberg raised alarm over China's intentions to develop the largest icebreaker fleet in the world and its plans to conduct resource exploitation and commerce in the Arctic.

"Beijing and Moscow have pledged to intensify practical cooperation in the Arctic. This forms part of the deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and our interests, "added Stoltenberg.

He asserted that NATO must react by stepping up its presence in the far north and investing in new tools.

He stated that the increased "security challenges" posed by climate change necessitate a serious reevaluation of NATO's Arctic stance.

( with inputs from agencies)

