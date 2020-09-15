Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad asking people to support US troops

A digital advertisement launched by the fundraising arm of the Trump campaign asking people to support US troops features Russian jets, according to Politico magazine.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee, run by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC), made the advertisement.

An ad, made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, featuring silhouettes of three soldiers walking as Russian-made fighter jets fly over them. | Twitter

Pierre Sprey, who helped design both the F-16 and A-10 planes for the US, said “That’s definitely a MiG-29. I’m glad to see it’s supporting our troops.”

Director of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies in Moscow Ruslan Pukhov confirmed in an interview that the advertisement features Russian fighter jets Russian MiG-29 and AK-74 assault rifle.

Trump's reputation has been marred by recent rumours that he called the fallen US soldiers as "losers" and "suckers". He has also been accused of not taking action against a report that Russia paid bounty to Afghanistan's Taliban to execute US soldiers.

It is not uncommon for advertisement campaigns to incorrectly source images from other countries in their messaging. In July, Trump campaign used an image from 2014 pro-democracy protest in Ukraine to to show a police officer under assault in the ''chaos and violence'' of the summer’s demonstrations.