Russian jamming suspected: RAF plane carrying defence secy targeted while returning from Poland

Officials from the Ministry of Defence suspect that Russia disrupted the GPS signal on a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane carrying Defence Secretary Grant Shapps following his trip to Poland, media reports said. The incident took place while the aircraft passed through Russian territory near Kaliningrad, causing a half-hour disruption to the GPS signal. This interference affected the plane's WiFi and forced pilots to rely on alternative navigation systems.

The officials have described the act as "wildly irresponsible". While it remains unclear whether Shapps was the specific target, the attack underscored the risks posed by such actions, with media reports citing a defence source pointing out the danger it poses to civilian aircraft and people's lives in it.

This is not an isolated incident, with previous occurrences of GPS jamming near Kaliningrad reported. Similar disruptions have been observed in Poland and the Baltic region, with reports linking these incidents to heightened drone activity amid geopolitical tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Shapps, who had been observing military exercises in Poland, criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on nuclear war where he said that his country is prepared for it. Shapps said, "I have coined the phrase 'moving from post-war to pre-war'. We have to be much better prepared.

"Defence is the best way to protect ourselves against a military conflict - you have to show your adversaries - so I am clearly in favour [of a 3 per cent target]. We live in a more dangerous world, we've got Putin on the frontline making gains," he added.

The UK defence secretary saw troops at the Steadfast Defender, NATO's military exercise designed to test and enhance the alliance's readiness and capabilities to respond to various security challenges, including conventional and hybrid threats. The UK government also announced the procurement of 14 new Chinook helicopters. This decision, according to Shapps, will boost the capabilities of the armed forces.