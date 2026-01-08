A Russian freelance journalist mysteriously fell to his death from the seventh-floor window of his Paris apartment on Wednesday (January 7). Police have opened an investigation into the incident, with suicide suspected. However, French newspaper Le Parisien reported that he was likely receiving death threats and was possibly targeted by someone. The 38-year-old journalist has not been named. He was found lying outside his building and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors could not save him, and he passed away from his injuries. The Nanterre prosecutor's office is probing the circumstances behind his death to determine the cause and more about the journalist. The police checked his apartment, located in the affluent Parisian suburb of Meudon, where they found a chair placed in front of his window and letters written in Russian. He was taking some sort of medicines as well, which were found in the trash bin in the apartment.
Russian journalist who fell from a window lived with a roommate
The journalist lived with another man who was in shock following the incident. The police were unable to confirm whether he witnessed the fall because of a language barrier. More details are awaited in the case. While police suspect that he tried to die by suicide, certain sections of the media reported that there could be more than meets the eye. Three months back, a Russian publisher died under similar circumstances in Moscow. Vyacheslav Leontyev fell 70ft from his home on October 6. He was secretly heading the Pravda publishing house and was in charge of the famous Soviet newspaper Pravda.
Pravda, the Soviet newspaper in circulation since 1912
The paper, translated to Truth in English, is the main publication of the ruling Communist Party. It was first published in 1912 and remained active even after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is said to have known about the secret fortune of the party, and his sudden death was investigated to determine if it was an accident or foul play. An exiled journalist named Andrey Malgin called it a "strange death" on social media, and wrote, "The window falls continue….Leontyev, fell from a window. He was found near his home on Molodogvardeyskaya Street, where he lived."