Russian court sentences two Ukrainian spies to 15 years in prison

A Russian court sentenced two alleged Ukrainian intelligence agents to 15 years in prison for espionage, local media reported quoting FSB security service.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) did not, however, provide any details of the accused people or say which court had passed the verdict.

Russia has frequently announced the arrests of alleged spies since launching its war in Ukraine 17 months ago.

The FSB claimed that the Ukrainian agents were detained last year on suspicion of espionage and involvement in the deaths of Russian troops and destruction of equipment in the area of what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Ukraine intensifying counteroffensive

Meanwhile, on the war front, Ukraine continued with its counteroffensive against the Russian troops as it seeks to recapture more territories it lost to Kremlin in the battlefield.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 27), Russian army claimed that it repelled a Ukrainian attack involving several hundred soldiers near the town of Orikhiv in the south. The region mentioned by Russia is one of the areas where a counteroffensive is being carried out by Kyiv.

In the past few weeks, Ukraine claimed to have had success in its counteroffensive despite consistent Russian attacks.

The highly anticipated counteroffensive began after Ukraine stockpiled Western weapons and built up its offensive forces.

Ukraine ups operations in southeast

According to CNN, which cited two US officials, Ukraine has been focusing on the southeast and has deployed more forces in that region.

The news of this development comes after nearly two months of slow progress and the report mentioned that this indicates that Ukraine has identified potential weaknesses in Russian defensive lines.

The Ukrainians’ main efforts are in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Oblasts.

But its counteroffensive has a presence in the eastern areas, too. Ukrainian units including the 3rd and 5th Assault Brigades and the 22nd and 28th Mechanized Brigades counterattacked across the fields and treelines just south of Bakhmut, according to Forbes.

On Thursday (July 27), Ukraine's military claimed to have had success on one of the front lines in southeast Ukraine.

In the Staromaiorske area, east of Zaporizhzhia city, the armed forces said they were "solidifying positions", reports BBC.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed that it has beefed up its counteroffensive.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine's attacks had "significantly" intensified.

But he told reporters in St Petersburg Ukraine had had no success. "All counteroffensive attempts were stopped, and the enemy was pushed back with high casualties."

