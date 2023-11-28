Russian court extends detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich until end of January

A Russian court, on Tuesday (Nov 28) extended the detention of American journalist and Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested and awaiting trail on espionage charges, until January 30, 2024, reported the Russian media.

The 32-year-old American citizen was detained in March by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage for which he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The charges against the American journalist have been denied by him, his employer and even the White House.

About the recent hearing

“The court ruled to extend the term of detention of Gershkovich, accused of a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, for up to 10 months, that is, until January 30, 2024,” said the Moscow’s Lefortovo district court, as per Reuters.

The hearing took place behind closed doors since Russian authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified. Gershkovich is the first US journalist to be detained on spy charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Moscow has said that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed” and accused him of trying to obtain military secrets. The reporter was “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” the FSB has alleged.

Detained for nearly 250 days

The WSJ and Dow Jones said that Gershkovich was simply doing his job in Russia and have repeatedly denied the espionage charges.

“Evan has now been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long,” said the Journal, in statement.

It added, “The accusations against him are categorically false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and outrageous attack on a free press, which is critical for a free society. We continue to stand with Evan and call for his immediate release.”

Is Russia looking for another prisoner swap?

“We are deeply concerned by the court’s decision,” said the US embassy in Moscow after the recent hearing. We reiterate our call for his immediate release.”

A report by Reuters citing diplomats said Gershkovich was probably detained as part of broader Russian effort to build up a store of arrest of US citizens to be swapped for Russian citizens, including convicted spies.

However, Russia rarely releases people imprisoned while awaiting trial on serious charges. Moscow has also previously rejected the possibility of an exchange involving Gershkovich until a verdict is reached in his case.

So far, no date has been announced for his trial while the American journalist has appealed his detention several times. All the appeals have been rejected by the Russian court.